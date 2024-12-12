Agent makes clear Tonali's Newcastle plans

Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali’s agent has revealed that the Italian is not considering leaving the club.

The midfielder has experienced a mixed season since being able to resume his career after a lengthy betting ban.

Tonali may not be flourishing in the Premier League, but he is determined to make things right at Newcastle, not run off back to Italy.

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Giuseppe Rossi said: “Sandro is absolutely not considering to return in Serie A.

“He’s happy at Newcastle, happy to play in the best league in the world and he’s an idol for Newcastle fans who’ve always supported Sandro in every moment."

