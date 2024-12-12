Tribal Football
Most Read
Mbappe and Vini score as Real Madrid edge Atalanta in five-goal thriller
Atletico Madrid coach Simeone: Slovan Bratislava no easy opponent
Man Utd willing to listen to offers for Real Madrid target Lisandro
Man Utd open talks with Cerro Porteno for Leon

Agent makes clear Tonali's Newcastle plans

Ansser Sadiq
Agent makes clear Tonali's Newcastle plans
Agent makes clear Tonali's Newcastle plansAction Plus
Newcastle United star Sandro Tonali’s agent has revealed that the Italian is not considering leaving the club.

The midfielder has experienced a mixed season since being able to resume his career after a lengthy betting ban.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Tonali may not be flourishing in the Premier League, but he is determined to make things right at Newcastle, not run off back to Italy.

As quoted by Fabrizio Romano, Giuseppe Rossi said: “Sandro is absolutely not considering to return in Serie A.

“He’s happy at Newcastle, happy to play in the best league in the world and he’s an idol for Newcastle fans who’ve always supported Sandro in every moment."

 

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play

Mentions
Premier LeagueTonali SandroNewcastle UtdFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Crvena zvezda chief Marin talks up Chelsea, Liverpool target Maksimovic
Liverpool defender Gomez admits "real" Newcastle interest
Paraguay boss on Newcastle's Almiron: It's clear the club doesn’t want to let him leave