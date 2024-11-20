Guimaraes: I know about Man City interest - but I'm a Newcastle idol

Newcastle United favorite Bruno Guimaraes knows that he is very much in demand.

The midfielder has made no secret about the fact that he could be playing for a bigger club.

However, Guimaraes has always spoken about his pride at being a Newcastle star.

“I believe that at my club I am an idol and I have a lot of respect,” Bruno said while away on Brazil duty this international break.

“I am the captain of Newcastle and it is something that if you had asked me three years ago, my biggest dream would have been to play in the Premier League.

"Playing, being an idol, being captain is something wonderful. I really like Newcastle."

He added on Man City boss Pep Guardiola’s interest in him: “Of course, having Manchester City’s suggestions shows that I am at a high level, but it was nothing more than suggestions.

“I know that Guardiola likes my football, it is normal to have great coaches who admire your football. We have spoken once after the interview, I praised his work, he praised my work, but it was nothing more than that.”

