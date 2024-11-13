Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd players rally to support Van Nistelrooy after Amorim axe
Dias reveals Viana will join Man City in February
Amorim eager to work with Mount at Man Utd
Galatasaray captain Muslera tells Mourinho to "leave" Turkish football after he "insults" the league

Agent admits Ipswich move was close for Middlesbrough striker Lath

Ansser Sadiq
Agent admits Ipswich move was close for Middlesbrough striker Lath
Agent admits Ipswich move was close for Middlesbrough striker LathAction Plus
Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath could well be on the move at the end of the season.

The player's agent Matthias Veneroso has spoken about a possible move to Ipswich Town.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The newly promoted club made a bid on deadline day for the Boro star, but the move did not go through.

“We were always aligned with the club,” he told Teesside Live

“There was no urgency to sell the player in the summer, from the club or ourselves.

“Of course, after scoring 18 goals last season, there was expectation for some offers. But we always wanted to keep the same strategy together with the club.

“There were some conversations earlier in the window, but it was always clear that it would have to be special, for the player and the club, to be even considered.

“Of course, on the last day, Ipswich made the big offer. It was a strange time because it was such a big offer that needed consideration from everyone. That’s ultimately why he couldn’t travel to Cardiff with the rest of team.

“But, in the end, the club decided that they could not sell the player because they couldn’t face the season with just one striker. That was the club’s final decision.

“I think it showed how committed Emmanuel is that he straight away wanted to travel to Cardiff and be with his team-mates because he wanted to play his part and help his team win.

“I think that was a good signal where he said, ‘I am here and I want to perform for Middlesbrough’. There were never any problems with anyone at the club.”

Mentions
Premier LeagueLatte Lath EmmanuelMiddlesbroughIpswichFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Lee confirms leaving Ipswich to take charge of Norwich U21s
Liverpool target defensive trio to replace Robertson
Leicester watching Clarke struggles at Ipswich