Agent admits Ipswich move was close for Middlesbrough striker Lath

Middlesbrough striker Emmanuel Latte Lath could well be on the move at the end of the season.

The player's agent Matthias Veneroso has spoken about a possible move to Ipswich Town.

The newly promoted club made a bid on deadline day for the Boro star, but the move did not go through.

“We were always aligned with the club,” he told Teesside Live.

“There was no urgency to sell the player in the summer, from the club or ourselves.

“Of course, after scoring 18 goals last season, there was expectation for some offers. But we always wanted to keep the same strategy together with the club.

“There were some conversations earlier in the window, but it was always clear that it would have to be special, for the player and the club, to be even considered.

“Of course, on the last day, Ipswich made the big offer. It was a strange time because it was such a big offer that needed consideration from everyone. That’s ultimately why he couldn’t travel to Cardiff with the rest of team.

“But, in the end, the club decided that they could not sell the player because they couldn’t face the season with just one striker. That was the club’s final decision.

“I think it showed how committed Emmanuel is that he straight away wanted to travel to Cardiff and be with his team-mates because he wanted to play his part and help his team win.

“I think that was a good signal where he said, ‘I am here and I want to perform for Middlesbrough’. There were never any problems with anyone at the club.”