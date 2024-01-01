After Chelsea, Liverpool Samuels happy settling at Brentford

Kerron Samuels is happy settling at Brentford.

After spells with Chelsea and Liverpool, the 18 year-old defender has just penned pro terms with the Bees.

He told the club's website: "I started off at Chelsea but wasn’t offered a scholarship... that’s when Liverpool came in for me and I feel that gave me my first taste of what it would be like to play at a professional level.

“It wasn’t easy for me: moving away from my home in London was tough but it helped me develop and I became stronger. When the opportunity came around to move back to London, it was something that excited me - meeting new coaches and team-mates in a professional environment was something which I had done before so I settled in well.”

Samuels also told the club's website: "I think I’ve really developed here in a lot of different ways; I had areas in my game which I didn’t think were that important to me at the time, but the club have helped me massively to work on my flaws.

“Playing against different types of opposition is something I’ve found helpful for my development and that’s one of the reasons why I’m working hard and aiming for B team appearances this season.

“The B team will often come up against senior opposition, and for me to get a taste of that will only make me a better player. For now, I just need to continue to work hard so I get them opportunities and continue my development.”