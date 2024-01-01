Tottenham set to sign Archie Gray in £40m deal

The Leeds United star has agreement in principle and is set to sign for Tottenham.

Archie Gray is set to sign for Tottenham after the 18-year-old's breakout season at Elland Road in which he made over 50 appearances and impressed the North London side.

Advertisement Advertisement

This is according to Sky Sports and Fabrizio Romano who state that he is “waiting to sign docs” and has "completed his medical."

£40m for a teenager is a huge sum of money and manager Ange Postecoglou has clearly seen something special in the midfielder.

Leeds previously rejected an initial £35m bid from Brentford on Saturday. This is despite the teenager being given permission to undergo a medical with the west Londoners.

The impressive England Under-21 star also reportedly attracted interest from Chelsea and Liverpool over the last few months but has agreed a deal with Tottenham which could put the club in a great position for next year.

Romano reported that his “contract is valid until June 2030 as new Tottenham player” and that Joe Rodon will join Leeds as a part of the transfer.