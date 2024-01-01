AFC Wimbledon trials for Leicester defender Appiah

Tribal Football
Released Leicester City defender Paul Appiah is having a trial at a lower league club.

The centre back was involved for AFC Wimbledon in a preseason game against Met Police.

He was also involved in a 5-2 loss against Brentford, with the Dutch defender hoping to earn a contract.

Dons boss Johnnie Jackson told South London Press: "It was another good test for him. I thought he did well during the week at Met Police.

"He’s come in with a real enthusiasm, desire to work hard and to try to prove himself to earn something.

"He’s had a good week with us – we will keep him around for next week. We will do some in-house stuff where we will get more minutes and a chance to look at him a bit more. We will see where we go with it.”

