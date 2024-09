AEK contract tabled to ex-Man Utd attacker Martial

Manchester United departed star Anthony Martial may be about to find a new club.

A report states that he has been offered the biggest contract in the history of AEK Athens.

The Greek side are very eager to bring the 28-year-old to the club this summer.

Sport24 states that the offer has gone to Martial and the decision is now his.

If he does sign, he would earn more than current highest earner and ex-Tottenham midfielder Erik Lamela.