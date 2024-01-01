REVEALED: Man Utd boss Ten Hag wanted to bring back Amrabat

Tribal Football
Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag saw a transfer request turned down this summer.

The Dutchman was reunited with two players from his Ajax days in Noussair Mazraoui and Matthijs De Ligt.

However, talkSPORT states that Ten Hag also wanted to bring back Sofyan Amrabat.

However, INEOS are said to have turned down his request to sign the Moroccan.

Amrabat was on loan at United last term from Fiorentina but did not always impress, especially earlier in the season. He has since been sold to Fenerbahce.

But United may find themselves light in midfield this term, with a lot expected of teenager Kobbie Mainoo.

