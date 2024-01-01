Cooper insists Alves in Leicester plans

Tribal Football
Cooper insists Alves in Leicester plansTribalfootball
Leicester City boss Steve Cooper has put Will Alves on notice for tomorrow's Carabao Cup tie at Walsall.

The youngster featured in the last round win against Tranmere Rovers.

“He’s part of what we’re doing,” Cooper said today. “It’s on everybody to play their way into the right side of decisions. We really like Will. He’s a good young player.

"We have a strong programme for him. It might have included a loan for him, but if it did, it had to be right for him. I’d rather him stay with us than go on a loan that I didn’t think would be right for him.

"We’ll continue to work with him, and he can work himself into the right side of decisions. It’s the same for everybody.”

