Adarabioyo: Wearing Chelsea badge just amazing

Tosin Adarabioyo is delighted after his first six months at Chelsea.

The defender arrived in the summer in a free transfer from Fulham.

"When you put that shirt on and see the Chelsea badge, it’s an absolutely amazing feeling," Adarabioyo told Chelsea's website.

"You know how big and prestigious this club is, and how many legends have been here in the past.

"It definitely feels like home now. It’s been quite seamless settling in, knowing the manager and a few of the boys. It’s been great."

The 27-year-old also said, "When you join a top club like Chelsea, there are top players in every position, so you have to fight every single day in training and be patient and bide your time, like I have done so far.

"Competition for places elevates your own game to a new level, that’s what it’s all about. It’s why we have so many good players in every position to push us on.

"We are one group here; we all support each other no matter if you’re on the bench or in the starting XI,’ adds Tosin.

"We’re all pushing for each other, and we’re all competing on the training field to get those minutes on the pitch. We’re united, and that’s what most important."