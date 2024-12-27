Fulham aim dig at Chelsea defender who left over summer

Fulham aim dig at Chelsea defender who left the club in the summer

Fulham could not resist aiming a dig at former player Tosin Adarabioyo this week.

The Cottagers beat Chelsea in the west London derby on Boxing Day, winning 2-1 at Stamford Bridge.

Tosin played the full 90 minutes for his new team, the Blues, having left Fulham as a free agent in July.

Taking to TikTok, the Cottagers posted many photos of the famous win the next day.

One of the photos showed Adarabioyo appealing for an offside after Harry Wilson had equalized.

Rodrigo Muniz netted the winner for Fulham in the 95th minute, building on Wilson’s 82nd minute leveler.