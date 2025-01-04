Chelsea boss Maresca pleased with Colwill, Adarabioyo leadership impact

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca admits he sees Levi Colwill as a future club captain.

Maresca is delighted with the leadership shown by Colwill this season.

“I can see the leader day by day, since we started in pre-season, something that he can improve in terms of leadership,” Maresca said of the defender. “He is improving a lot.

“Levi, even if he is not wearing the armband, he is one of the captains and in the future, he could be a captain of this club. Since we started, he is improving a lot.”

Maresca can see the same qualities in fellow defender Tosin Adarabioyo.

He added, “Sometimes you have different kinds of leaders.

“Leaders that don’t talk much but when they do the rest listen a lot.

“We have different kinds of characters. The one that is most vocal in the dressing room is Tosin. But they are different all of them.”