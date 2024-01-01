Adarabioyo on first Chelsea weeks: Great so far

Tribal Football
Tosin Adarabioyo has enjoyed his first weeks as a Chelsea player.

The defender joined earlier this summer from Fulham after coming off contract.

"Pre-season has been great so far," he told chelseafc.com. "All the training sessions and getting to know the boys have been real highlights. I’ve had a lot of fun so far.

"Everyone has been great with me and helped me settle. It's been great getting to know all of them – and I think that's shown in that picture of the winners in the gym session earlier in the week.

"I’ve enjoyed my first few weeks. We are working hard and learning the way the manager (Enzo Maresca) wants us to play. We have spent time focusing on that while doing the physical work.

"It’s great because he is asking a lot of me and the other defenders. It starts with the central defenders and the goalkeeper; we are the focal point."

Adarabioyo will be part of the tour squad of the US from this week.

He also stated: "It will be interesting to play Manchester City out there. They will be our opponents in the first game of the season in the Premier League, so that will be a good test.

"We’re also playing Real Madrid, one of the biggest clubs in the world. So that’s one to look forward to.

"It will be a great experience to head to America. We have two and a half weeks away and five games against top opposition. It will be really useful to prepare for the season and will be great to see the supporters over in North America."

