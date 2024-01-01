Adarabioyo: Chelsea fans will definitely see change of style

Chelsea defender Tosin Adarabioyo has urged fans to be patient with manager Enzo Maresca.

Adarabioyo says the players can recognise how Maresca has plans to bring through a new, exciting brand of football.

He said from Chelsea's US tour base: "It suits every player here really. We're all very talented footballers and we're looking forward to playing the style."

"From day one, he's been implementing his style of play and we're all buying into it. It's a lot of football. We're enjoying it.

"Wait and see. I'll say wait and see. We'll show a glimpse of that in pre-season, but come the first game of the season, you'll definitely see the style."