Acheampong pushed about Chelsea loan talks

Chelsea defender Josh Acheampong says he's full focus is on tomorrow night's Europa Conference League final against Real Betis.

Acheampong has been mentioned as a potential loan departure over the summer, though he insists such a prospect is yet to cross his mind.

"No, not particularly," he said regarding thoughts about his future.

"I think I just, day by day, I just focus on training and the games. I've got two finals, two important games. I don't really think much about it."

On signing a new contract earlier this season, Acheampong added: "I spoke to quite a lot of people, to be fair. I think everyone, all the players, I liked all the players, so they all wanted me to stay.

"It's all confidence really, but I'd never get too high, I'd never get too low to be frank. I'm trying to stay on the ground."