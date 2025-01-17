AC Milan turn Chelsea attacker as Rashford pursuit cools

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
AC Milan identify Atletico Madrid midfielder and forget about chasing Man Utd winger
Action Plus
AC Milan are said to be moving on from a Manchester United forward as a transfer target.

The Italian giants are said to be assessing Joao Felix as an alternative to Marcus Rashford.

The Portuguese forward is not playing very much at Chelsea after a summer transfer.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Milan have identified Felix as one who could thrive in their front line.

They are also pursuing Rashford, but feel that his wages may be a stumbling block.

The forward is a top earner at United, who are eager to cash in on him this winter or next summer.

