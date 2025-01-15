Tribal Football
Most Read
Flick says Barcelona ready for Betis; proud to win Supercopa
DONE DEAL: Leon completes move to Man Utd
Man Utd academy starlets Gore and Amass set to leave
Arsenal winning race to sign Real Sociedad's Zubimendi

Leon signing James admits Man Utd move was close

Carlos Volcano
Leon signing James admits Man Utd move was close
Leon signing James admits Man Utd move was closeLaLiga
James Rodriguez admits he was close to signing for Manchester United in the past.

The Colombian star has just left Rayo Vallecano to join LigaMX club Leon this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

In a chat with streamer Adri Contreras, James said that he was very close to signing for Manchester United in the past, though he did not talk about which season or transfer window it was.

The midfielder revealed, “(There was) Atletico Madrid, but I think I had already said that, but another one that they don't know, Manchester United.”

James also insisted former club Real Madrid remain the best team in the world.

Mentions
LaLigaRodriguez JamesManchester UnitedRayo VallecanoAtl. MadridReal MadridLiga MXClub LeonPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ronaldo offered mega contract (and shares) by Al-Nassr
DONE DEAL: Rayo announce Leon agreement for James
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille