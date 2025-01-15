Leon signing James admits Man Utd move was close

James Rodriguez admits he was close to signing for Manchester United in the past.

The Colombian star has just left Rayo Vallecano to join LigaMX club Leon this week.

In a chat with streamer Adri Contreras, James said that he was very close to signing for Manchester United in the past, though he did not talk about which season or transfer window it was.

The midfielder revealed, “(There was) Atletico Madrid, but I think I had already said that, but another one that they don't know, Manchester United.”

James also insisted former club Real Madrid remain the best team in the world.