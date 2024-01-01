AC Milan locked in Chelsea talks for Lukaku

AC Milan are pushing ahead with their efforts to sign Romelu Lukaku this summer.

The striker is a hot property in the market, although he will not be available for a cheap fee.

Chelsea want to sell Lukaku and they are adamant that he will only be sold and not loaned.

According to Sky Sports in Italy, Milan hope they can steal a march on Napoli to sign Lukaku.

The two clubs are going to vie for the Belgian, who is a favorite of Napoli boss Antonio Conte.

However, Napoli would have to raise funds to secure Lukaku, which means selling their star striker Victor Osimhen.