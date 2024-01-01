Costacurta urges AC Milan to choose Camarda over Lukaku

Costacurta urges AC Milan to choose Camarda over Lukaku

AC Milan hero Billy Costacurta is urging the club to back Francesco Camarda.

Costacurta would rather see Milan support Camarda over buying a new centre-forward like Romelu Lukaku.

Advertisement Advertisement

The Chelsea striker is the subject of transfer talks with Milan.

But Costacurta wants to see space created for teenage prospect Camarda.

"Lukaku? I don’t think he would have any issues with the environment, but I’m no longer a big fan of his. Instead of Lukaku, I hope Camarda can play,” he said.

Bologna striker Josh Zirkzee is also being linked with Milan.