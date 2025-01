AC Milan are eyeing Manchester City captain Kyle Walker.

Ahead of Saturday's FA Cup win against QPR, City manager Pep Guardiola declared Walker had made a transfer request.

A move to the Saudi Pro League has been mooted for the veteran fullback.

However, Milan are also keen and ready to keep Walker in Europe, says the Daily Mail.

In Saudi Arabia, meanwhile, Al Nassr, Al Ittihad, Al Ahli are all showing interest.