Tribal Football
Most Read
Alexander-Arnold informs Liverpool he wants to leave
Man Utd table opening offer for PSG wing-back Mendes
Ipswich midfielder Phillips: Arsenal showed themselves a very good team
Arsenal midfielder Rice: This kid is special, very special

Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...

Paul Vegas
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...
Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...DAZN
Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo says he's open to joining Manchester City.

Despite his strong ties to Manchester United, Ronaldo wouldn't rule out a move to struggling City should they call him.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Ronaldo said: "You never know what is going to happen."

Asked by the presenter if that was a "no", Ronaldo smiled and refused to comment.

"Teams have moments," he then stated. "Difficult times, good times ... City are passing through a difficult moment but I'm 100% sure they will be back."

He added: "I think the big teams, the big players they are smart enough to understand what is the problem, where is the problem.

"I'm sure 100% they will be back. (Pep) Guardiola is a very smart coach. He knows where the problem is coming from. They will be there like always."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRonaldo CristianoManchester CityManchester UnitedSaudi Professional LeagueAl NassrFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ronaldo: Don't blame Amorim; Man Utd must remove sickness inside club
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man Utd open Girona, Napoli talks; Man City desperate for midfielder; Real Madrid target fullbacks
Evra admits Al Nassr star Ronaldo considered "PSG project"