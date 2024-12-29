Al-Nassr star Ronaldo on Man City rumours: You never know...

Al-Nassr star Cristiano Ronaldo says he's open to joining Manchester City.

Despite his strong ties to Manchester United, Ronaldo wouldn't rule out a move to struggling City should they call him.

Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, Ronaldo said: "You never know what is going to happen."

Asked by the presenter if that was a "no", Ronaldo smiled and refused to comment.

"Teams have moments," he then stated. "Difficult times, good times ... City are passing through a difficult moment but I'm 100% sure they will be back."

He added: "I think the big teams, the big players they are smart enough to understand what is the problem, where is the problem.

"I'm sure 100% they will be back. (Pep) Guardiola is a very smart coach. He knows where the problem is coming from. They will be there like always."