Aarons "very excited" joining Valencia

Max Aarons is ready to sign with Valencia today.

The Bournemouth fullback will join Valencia on-loan to the end of the season with an option to buy.

Advertisement Advertisement

After featuring in yesterday's FA Cup win against West Brom, Aarons flew to Valencia last night.

He told reporters at the local airport: "I am very excited, I have already spoken with Carlos Corberán and I am ready to contribute from now on.

"I hope to play as many games as I can, help the team and achieve many successes with them."