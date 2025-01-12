Tribal Football
Most Read
Leon in Manchester for Man Utd medical
Juventus offer kicks Man Utd into action for Araujo
Zirkzee meets with Man Utd management to explain personal plans
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price

Bournemouth fullback Aarons in Valencia today

Carlos Volcano
Bournemouth fullback Aarons in Valencia today
Bournemouth fullback Aarons in Valencia todayLaLiga
Bournemouth fullback Max Aarons is in Valencia today to sign with the club.

Aarons featured in Bournemouth's FA Cup win against West Brom before flying to Spain on Saturday evening.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The fullback will sign on-loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy.

Valencia are eager to close the deal today in order for the defender to be available for Tuesday's Copa del Rey tie with Ourense.

Aarons arrives with right-back Thierry Rendall now sidelined long-term due to injury.

Mentions
LaLigaAarons MaximillianBournemouthValenciaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Bournemouth boss Iraola thanks Valencia-bound Aarons after featuring in FA Cup win
Valencia interested in Bournemouth defender who is admired by Championship sides
Valencia coach Corberan coy over push for Bournemouth fullback Aarons