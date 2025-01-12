Bournemouth fullback Aarons in Valencia today

Bournemouth fullback Max Aarons is in Valencia today to sign with the club.

Aarons featured in Bournemouth's FA Cup win against West Brom before flying to Spain on Saturday evening.

The fullback will sign on-loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy.

Valencia are eager to close the deal today in order for the defender to be available for Tuesday's Copa del Rey tie with Ourense.

Aarons arrives with right-back Thierry Rendall now sidelined long-term due to injury.