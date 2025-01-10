Valencia interested in Bournemouth defender who is admired by Championship sides

Valencia are asking about the availability of Bournemouth defender Max Aarons.

The right-back is said to be admired by former West Bromwich Albion and Huddersfield boss Carlos Corberan.

Advertisement Advertisement

As he takes charge at the beleaguered Spanish club, Corberan is hoping to bring in Aarons.

Per the BBC, Valencia's are hoping to sign first-choice defensive target Ivan Fresneda, with Aarons the backup option.

However, Bournemouth are not eager to sell any players this winter, unless they can buy replacements.

They have a huge injury crisis, which includes Evanilson, Enes Unal, Marcos Senesi, Julian Araujo, Alex Scott, Marcus Tavernier, Luis Sinisterra and Adam Smith.