Aarons included in Bournemouth retained list as 14 released

Bournemouth have announced their retained list for next season.

The Cherries have stated 14 players are leaving the club as their contracts run down this month. Kepa Arrizabalaga, on-loan from Chelsea, has also been sent back to his parent club.

Interestingly, Bournemouth have included Max Aarons on their squad list, who sent the second-half of last season on-loan with Valencia.

There are four departures from the development squad as Lewis Brown, Coby Small, Kian Tydeman and Toure Williams will move on to pastures new.

In addition, Ryan Carroll, Joshua Hamilton-Olise, Kashanga Kasukumya, Teodor Minchev, Sonny Parkes, Joshua Salmon, William Seeley, Tommy Whitehead and Jay Williams will depart the under-18s.