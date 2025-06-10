Tribal Football
Most Read
Viktor Gyokeres 'furious' with Sporting over broken promise
Man United eye Bryan Mbeumo alternative as deal stalls
Man United release TEN players ahead of summer overhaul
Chelsea brutally release four players including goalkeeper Lucas Bergstrom

Aarons included in Bournemouth retained list as 14 released

Paul Vegas
Aarons included in Bournemouth retained list as 14 released
Aarons included in Bournemouth retained list as 14 releasedLaLiga
Bournemouth have announced their retained list for next season.

The Cherries have stated 14 players are leaving the club as their contracts run down this month. Kepa Arrizabalaga, on-loan from Chelsea, has also been sent back to his parent club.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Interestingly, Bournemouth have included Max Aarons on their squad list, who sent the second-half of last season on-loan with Valencia.

There are four departures from the development squad as Lewis Brown, Coby Small, Kian Tydeman and Toure Williams will move on to pastures new.

In addition, Ryan Carroll, Joshua Hamilton-Olise, Kashanga Kasukumya, Teodor Minchev, Sonny Parkes, Joshua Salmon, William Seeley, Tommy Whitehead and Jay Williams will depart the under-18s.

Mentions
Premier LeagueAarons MaximillianArrizabalaga KepaBrown LewisSmall CobyTydeman KianWilliams ToureBournemouthChelseaValenciaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Aston Villa boss Emery holds talks with Barrenechea over Valencia option
Arsenal 'inquire' about Man United ace Alejandro Garnacho
Chelsea dealt major blow in Hugo Ekitike pursuit