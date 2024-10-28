Brighton goalkeeper Cahill delighted with senior involvement

Brighton goalkeeper Cahill aims to help Under-21s side to go far in the EFL Trophy

Brighton’s senior goalkeeper Killian Cahill wants to help the under-21s this season.

Killian will be pushing to get the Under-21s further ahead in the EFL Trophy in the coming weeks.

Advertisement Advertisement

He is the men’s first-team’s third goalkeeper and will be playing a lot for the Under-21s to keep up his match sharpness.

“It's been brilliant for me so far,” Killian said to club media.

“I learn so much every day from (goalkeeping coaches) Jack (Stern), Marco (Knoop) and obviously Bart and Steeley. I try to take as much as I can from them.

“I feel like I've progressed since pre-season and it's been a brilliant opportunity. It's something that can help me develop.”