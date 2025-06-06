Liverpool confirm the departures of seven players and eight new contract offers

Liverpool have announced the depature of seven academy stars this week as well as eight new contract offers.

The Reds announced Dominic Corness, Louis Enahoro-Marcus, Harry Evers, Lee Jonas, Jakub Ojrzynski, Jacob Poytress and Reece Trueman have all left the club. This comes after the youth sides endured a difficult campaign with the under-21s being eliminated from the Premier League 2 play-offs in the first round and the U18s finishing near the bottom of their league.

The club released a short statement thanking the players who will now have to find a new club before the start of next season.

“Everyone at Liverpool would like to thank them for their contributions and wish them the best for the future.”

Despite the bad news, the club did announce that several players have received contract offers and will likely stay past the summer.

“Meanwhile, contract offers have been made to Kareem Ahmed, Emmanuel Airoboma, Keyrol Figueroa, Kyle Kelly, Michael Laffey, Wellity Lucky, Terence Miles and Ranel Young.”

Ahmed scored six goals in 19 league fixtures last season for the Under-18s and has featured for the Egypt U17 team whilst Lucky played every minute at center-back in Liverpool's 2024/25 Uefa Youth League campaign and Young was twice included on the bench for senior games last season. Manager Arne Slot will likely hand at least one of these youngsters a chance next season much like he has with James McConnell, Trey Nyoni, Jayden Danns over the past year.