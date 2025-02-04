DONE DEAL: Tottenham goalkeeper Gunter joins Wealdstone on loan

Wealdstone have signed Tottenham academy goalkeeper Luca Gunter on loan for the rest of the season.

The 19-year-old shot-stopper will join the Stones which should provide a huge boost to their National League campaign under manager Matthew Taylor. Gunter is a young shot-stopper who has impressed in Spurs’ youth setup, featuring in seven matches across the Premier League 2 and EFL Trophy this season.

He was a key part of the Tottenham Under-21 team that won the Premier League 2 title last season and was a star player as his side finished first in the table before pushing on to win the play-offs to be crowned overall champions.

Speaking about the loan move, Luca expressed his excitement to get started at the club as they try to avoid relegation this season.

“I’m really excited to join Wealdstone and get the opportunity to play regular senior football. This is a fantastic club with great supporters and I’m looking forward to contributing to the team’s success for the rest of the season.”