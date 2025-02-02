Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
DONE DEAL: Miley leaves Newcastle for Hartlepool and scores on debut
Hartlepool United have signed Newcastle United midfielder Jamie Miley.

Miley has joined Hartlepool in a permanent transfer.

He told the club's website: “I’m delighted to be here. I had a great feeling as soon as I walked into training and I really wanted to get things over the line.

“I can’t wait to get going and playing in front of the fans. I’ve seen videos of the fanbase and, being a North East lad, I know how passionate the supporters can be so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Miley scored a late equaliser on debut as Hartlepool drew 1-1 with Braintree in the National League on Saturday.

