Dagenham & Redbridge have signed West Ham defender Regan Clayton.

The youngster joins the Daggers on-loan to the end of the season.

Clayton is expected to make his debut in Tuesday’s home game against Forest Green Rovers.

The 20 year-old was a member of West Ham's 2023 FA Youth Cup winning team.

Clayton has been a regular with West Ham's U21 team this season.