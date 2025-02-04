DONE DEAL: Southampton goalkeeper Bazunu joins Standard Liège on loan

Tribal Football
Southampton goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu has joined Standard Liège on loan for the remainder of the season.

The 22-year-old Irish international suffered a ruptured achilles tendon last April but has slowly recovered enough to draw interest from a number of clubs including Belgian Pro outfit Standard Liège who were quick to snap him up. 

Before his injury he featured three times for the Under-21s, keeping two clean sheets in Premier League 2. Bazunu was linked with Dutch giants Ajax along with Italian side Udinese but Liege were the first to pounce before the January transfer window shut. 

He joins a Liège side currently just outside of the European places in the Belgium top flight and will hope to get his career back on track before returning to the Saints in the summer where manager Ivan Juric will decide his future. 

