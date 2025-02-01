Ajax and Henderson perform huge U-turn over Monaco move
Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson's move to AS Monaco is off.
Instead, the former Liverpool captain is now on the brink of signing a new deal with Ajax,
Henderson appeared all set to join Monaco this week and was attempting to force through the move.
However, the Athletic says the 34 year-old met with Ajax directors on Thursday night and fixed their differences.
Indeed, the meeting was so positive that Henderson is now ready to commit to a new deal to 2026.