Ajax and Henderson perform huge U-turn over Monaco move

Paul Vegas
Ajax midfielder Jordan Henderson's move to AS Monaco is off.

Instead, the former Liverpool captain is now on the brink of signing a new deal with Ajax,

Henderson appeared all set to join Monaco this week and was attempting to force through the move.

However, the Athletic says the 34 year-old met with Ajax directors on Thursday night and fixed their differences.

Indeed, the meeting was so positive that Henderson is now ready to commit to a new deal to 2026.

