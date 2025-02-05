DONE DEAL: Palace midfielder Raymond signs for QPR on loan until the end of the season

Crystal Palace midfielder Jadan Raymond has joined Queen’s Park FC on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old joined the Crystal Palace Academy in July 2020 and has two U21 caps for Wales. He has also made 4 appearances in the first half of this season in Premier League 2 for the Crystal Palace U21 side.

Director of Football Darren O’Donnell expressed his excitement for the deal which could help the club push into a play-off position.

“Jadan is an exciting player who has really impressed us when we started to look at our options for the January window. I’m delighted to complete the loan deal today with Crystal Palace and we look forward to Jadan joining the team tomorrow.”

Head Coach Callum Davidson also spoke on the move and stated that it is a great chance for Raymond to showcase his talents.

“I’m delighted Jadan is joining us. He has a good physical presence and can play in midfield or behind the strikers. It’s an area of our squad that I’ve been looking to strengthen, as we’ve one or two injuries in there at the moment. He’s a young man with lots of potential and coming here will give him an opportunity to showcase his talents and help us in the second half of the season.”