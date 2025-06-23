Man United increase Bryan Mbeumo offer in race to beat Tottenham

Man United have reportedly submitted an improved offer for Brentford forward Bryan Mbeumo has they seek to beat Tottenham to his signature.

Per talkSPORT, United have increased their offer for the 25-year-old to a package in excess of £60 million with Spurs also interested.

Thomas Frank is said to be keen on a reunion with Mbeumo but the forward has made it known that he would prefer a move to Old Trafford.

Mbeumo is increasingly likely to leave this summer as he only has one year left on his current contract with Brentford and no intention of signing a new one.

The Cameroon international scored an impressive 20 goals and provided eight assists in his 38 Premier League games last season.