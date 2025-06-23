Chelsea hero Duff resigns as Shelbourne manager

Chelsea hero Damien Duff has stepped down as Shelbourne manager.

Duff, 46, guided Shelbourne to a first league title in 18 years in 2024.

However, this season Shelbourne have struggled for consistency and currently sit sixth on the League of Ireland Premier Division table.

Duff's final match was a 1-0 loss at home to Derry City on Friday - a sixth defeat of the season.

Neil Doyle, co-owner of Shelbourne, said: "We look back with immense pride on his time here. As a club, we move forward with confidence, knowing that the foundations we have jointly built will underpin our continued success. Thank you, Damien, for everything."

Duff's assistant, former West Ham midfielder Joey O'Brien, will take charge of Shelbourne's next game tonight against Waterford.