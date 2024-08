DONE DEAL: Ex-Stoke, Roma midfielder Nzonzi moves to Iran

Former Stoke City and Blackburn Rovers midfielder Steven Nzonzi has made the move to Iran.

The former France international leaves Turkey's Konyaspor to join Iranian giants Sepahan.

Now 35, Nzonzi, also once of Roma, has joined Sepahan for the new Persian Gulf Pro League season.