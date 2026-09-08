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Nigeria suffer Abiodun blow ahead of Olympic qualifiers

Nigeria suffer Abiodun blow ahead of Olympic qualifiers
Nigeria suffer Abiodun blow ahead of Olympic qualifiersČTK / AP / David Zalubowski

Nigeria international Deborah Abiodun has been ruled out for the remainder of the 2026 season after Washington Spirit confirmed the midfielder will undergo surgery this week.

The midfielder was initially expected to miss around two months, but the NWSL club has now placed the 22-year-old on its season-ending injury list.

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“The Washington Spirit has moved midfielder Deborah Abiodun from the 45-day injury (D45) list to the season-ending injury (SEI) list,” the club wrote in a statement.

“Abiodun will undergo surgery this week. The midfielder ends her season having appeared in nine total matches for the Spirit, making four starts and playing 320 minutes.”

Abiodun played an important role for the Super Falcons at the 2026 Africa Women’s Cup of Nations in Morocco.

She is also expected to miss the Super Falcons’ upcoming 2028 Olympic qualifying fixtures against Comoros next month.

Nigeria will face Comoros in both legs of the second-round qualifier at the Remo Stars Sports Complex in Ikenne, with the matches scheduled for October 9 and 13.

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Olympic Games WomenDeborah AbiodunNigeriaComorosWashington SpiritAfrican football

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