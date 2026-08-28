Tribal Football

Most read on Tribal Football

Chelsea in talks with Monaco over move for potential Enzo Fernandez replacement

Former Arsenal star says Barcola should dodge move to "sick and recovering" Liverpool

Rafael Leao's preferred destination revealed as Aston Villa and Galatasaray push

Liverpool lineup v Nottingham Forest: Confirmed team news as Iraola awaits Barcola arrival

Most read on Flashscore News

Holders PSG face tough UCL League Phase as Bayern Munich travel to Old Trafford

The new Flashscore Rating: Fair, transparent and smarter than ever in more than 250 leagues

Transfer News LIVE: Aston Villa agree fee for Mbaye, Galatasaray set to sign Leao

Alcaraz and Djokovic handed tricky US Open draws, Swiatek and Rybakina in same quarter

Gusau and NFF board resign as Nigeria football hits crisis

Gusau, NFF board resign as Nigeria Football hits crisis point
Gusau, NFF board resign as Nigeria Football hits crisis pointAdekunle Ajayi/NurPhoto / Shutterstock Editorial / Profimedia

The President of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Ibrahim Gusau, has resigned from his position, alongside General Secretary Mohammed Sanusi and several members of the federation’s executive committee.

Gusau confirmed his resignation during a press conference in Abuja on Thursday, saying he made the decision after consulting his family, friends and key stakeholders.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The leadership crisis deepened after reports that the majority of the 13 members of the NFF board had resigned.

The NFF has now convened an emergency congress in Abuja to determine its next steps and address the status of the executive committee.

The development comes just weeks before the scheduled NFF elections and follows mounting pressure over the management of Nigerian football, particularly the disappointing performances of the country’s national teams.

Super Falcons, Nigeria
Super Falcons, Nigeriaeragbie Joshua / Alamy / Profimedia

Pressure on the NFF leadership intensified after the ten-time African queens suffered a setback by failing to qualify for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup.

Nigeria had featured in every edition of the Women’s World Cup since the tournament began in 1991. 

However, that remarkable record came to an end after Justine Madugu’s team got eliminated from the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations by Cameroon in the quarter-finals.

The defeat ended Nigeria’s title defence and forced the team into a World Cup play-off route, where they subsequently lost to South Africa.

Prior to that, the Nigeria U20 team had failed to qualify for the 2027 U20 Africa Cup of Nations following a humiliating defeat to Burkina Faso in the final of the WAFU Zone B U20 Championship in Yamoussoukro.

Although the Super Eagles finished runners-up at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations under Gusau’s administration, their failure to reach consecutive World Cups has increased scrutiny of the federation.

Beyond results on the pitch, the NFF has also faced questions over its financial management.

The Department of State Services (DSS) reportedly joined other security agencies in examining the utilisation of a N17 billion Federal Government intervention fund approved in 2024 to settle outstanding wages, bonuses and other obligations owed to Nigeria’s national teams.

With the NFF now facing a leadership vacuum, stakeholders will hope the crisis can become an opportunity for greater accountability, structural reforms and a fresh direction for Nigerian football.

Mentions
World Cup WomenWorld Cup U20World Cup U17World ChampionshipNigeriaNigeriaNigeria

Related Articles

Falconets defeat Poland ahead of FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Argentina stars have ban reduced following World Cup brawl as loophole is exploited

Ellis delighted as South Africa keep World Cup hopes alive