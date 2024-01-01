Tribal Football

Washington Spirit breaking news, articles, transfer rumours, interviews, injury updates and videos

Washington Spirit
The Week in Women's Football: Hayes enjoys impressive start with USA;
The Week in Women's Football: Hayes enjoys impressive start with USA; Australia do China double
The Week in Women's Football: Brazil win '27 World Cup bid; NWSL check as Seb Hines has Orlando Pride flying
Most Read
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority
Man Utd name squad for Rosenborg friendly; Hannibal and Mount included
Washington Spirit page on Tribal Football: Dive into the behind-the-scenes football news about Washington Spirit - breaking news, exclusive articles, trending soccer stories, transfer rumours & gossip, injury updates, videos and more. In addition to Washington Spirit news, you can follow updates on top football players (e.g. Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Jude Bellingham, Kylian Mbappé) or the latest news from major football competitions (e.g. Premier League, LaLiga, Champions League) on TribalFootball.com.