Falconets defeat Poland ahead of FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Nigeria’s Falconets secured a 1-0 victory over hosts Poland in an international friendly at the Municipal Stadium in Brzeg on Friday.

Mary Mamudu scored the decisive goal in first-half stoppage time, handing Moses Aduku’s side a valuable morale boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

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Both teams created several chances after the interval, but neither could find the breakthrough as Nigeria held on for victory.

The Falconets will play their final warm-up match against Korea Republic at the Remes Resort & Spa Football Stadium on Tuesday, September 1.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group F alongside Spain, China PR and debutants New Caledonia. They will begin their campaign against Spain on Monday, September 7.