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Falconets defeat Poland ahead of FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup

Falconets defeat Poland ahead of FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup
Falconets defeat Poland ahead of FIFA U20 Women’s World CupSunday Joshua / Alamy / Profimedia

Nigeria’s Falconets secured a 1-0 victory over hosts Poland in an international friendly at the Municipal Stadium in Brzeg on Friday.

Mary Mamudu scored the decisive goal in first-half stoppage time, handing Moses Aduku’s side a valuable morale boost ahead of the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup.

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Both teams created several chances after the interval, but neither could find the breakthrough as Nigeria held on for victory.

The Falconets will play their final warm-up match against Korea Republic at the Remes Resort & Spa Football Stadium on Tuesday, September 1.

Nigeria have been drawn in Group F alongside Spain, China PR and debutants New Caledonia. They will begin their campaign against Spain on Monday, September 7.

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