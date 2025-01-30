DONE DEAL: Ipswich's O’Connor joins Farnborough on loan

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Ipswich's O’Connor joins Farnborough on loan until the end of the season
Action Plus
Ipswich U21s centre-half Dan O’Connor has been loaned to Vanarama National League South side Farnborough for the remainder of the season. 

The 20-year-old joined Ipswich Town in January 2023 from Galway United in Ireland, having been at Mervue United before then. 

Despite being a regular with the U21s, he missed the start of the season due to injury. 

This move to Farnborough marks his first loan spell away from the Tractor Boys. 

O’Connor made his debut as a substitute in a 0-0 draw at Salisbury last week and started in the 2-1 defeat at Aveley on Saturday. 

This loan is expected to provide him with valuable first-team experience.

