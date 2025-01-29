Sheffield Utd set to agree loan deal for Ipswich defender Clarke

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
Sheffield United set to agree loan deal for Ipswich defender Clarke this winter
Action Plus
Sheffield United are poised to secure the loan signing of Ipswich right-back Harry Clarke, beating out rivals Sheffield Wednesday.  

The 23-year-old received offers from both clubs, but the Blades emerged victorious.  

Clarke is set to undergo a medical at Bramall Lane and finalize the loan for the rest of the season. 

“There's a possibility that Harry Clarke will go out on loan, a possibility at the moment,” Town coach Kieran McKenna said.  

“Me and Harry have had those conversations. He's an important player for us, a very good player. 

“He had a big surgery (on both Achilles tendons) and played through some injury at the back end of last season. He had big surgery in the summer, so he missed a few months of football.  

“He has had some minutes now in the Premier League and some exposure but for his age as a young defender it's important to be getting minutes regularly for his progression and for his role at the club. 

“So, if everything is in a good place in the squad over the next week or two from an availability point of view, there's a chance that Harry will go out on loan to get some regular playing time to keep pushing with his development.” 

