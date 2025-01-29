Sheffield Utd set to agree loan deal for Ipswich defender Clarke

Sheffield United are poised to secure the loan signing of Ipswich right-back Harry Clarke, beating out rivals Sheffield Wednesday.

The 23-year-old received offers from both clubs, but the Blades emerged victorious.

Clarke is set to undergo a medical at Bramall Lane and finalize the loan for the rest of the season.

“There's a possibility that Harry Clarke will go out on loan, a possibility at the moment,” Town coach Kieran McKenna said.

“Me and Harry have had those conversations. He's an important player for us, a very good player.

“He had a big surgery (on both Achilles tendons) and played through some injury at the back end of last season. He had big surgery in the summer, so he missed a few months of football.

“He has had some minutes now in the Premier League and some exposure but for his age as a young defender it's important to be getting minutes regularly for his progression and for his role at the club.

“So, if everything is in a good place in the squad over the next week or two from an availability point of view, there's a chance that Harry will go out on loan to get some regular playing time to keep pushing with his development.”