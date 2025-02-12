Tribal Football
DONE DEAL: Ipswich forward Davis joins St Albans

Ipswich U21s forward Olly Davis has joined National League South side St Albans City on loan, aiming to gain valuable first-team experience. 

The 18-year-old made his debut for the Saints in Saturday’s 1-1 draw at Welling United, whose lineup included former Town striker James Alabi. 

Davis has been a standout performer in John McGreal’s U21 squad this season, showcasing his versatility in attack. 

Having been with the Blues since the age of seven, the loan move marks an important step in his development. S

St Albans City currently sit mid-table, and Davis will be hoping to contribute to their push for a playoff spot.

