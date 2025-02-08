Southampton boss Juric unhappy with Downes behaviour

Southampton boss Ivan Juric admits he's disappointed with Flynn Downes after their FA Cup defeat to Burnley.

The midfielder is upset after a move to Ipswich was blocked on Monday and was not considered for the matchday squad.

Juric told the Daily Echo afterwards: "It's a bad situation, I think that sometimes when a market window happens, things that you don't want happen.

"We had very good behaviour of lots of players that have offers, I can say that Jan Bednarek had the biggest offers from one big club, and he stayed training.

"(He stayed) playing the games, and then the club decided not to sell him, and sometimes the players don't behave very good.

"Now we have to think about how to resolve the problem, but I have to say I was a little bit disappointed.

"It's not unusual. They do not do things correctly like you have to do. What is important, is to put on the T-shirt, go to the training and train hard.

"Then you can disagree with the coach, or with the club, or with everybody, what is important is training hard, playing hard, and then everything is resolvable."