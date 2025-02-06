DONE DEAL: Villa forward Lutz joins Kidderminster on loan until the end of the season

Aston Villa forward Charlie Lutz has now joined Kidderminster Harriers on loan until the end of the season.

The young forward joined the club as an under-9 and has risen through the ranks at Villa in recent years. At just 20 years old he signed his first professional contract with Villa in the summer of 2024 and has six appearances and one goal in Premier League 2 this term.

Lutz is able to play as a striker and out wide and has established himself as a regular in the action in Villa’s PL2 side. It's Lutz's first experience of first-team football which could prove vital to his development.

He will be welcomed by former Hull City boss Phil Brown and have former Birmingham City and Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder David Davis to help his progress. Kidderminster are currently 4th in the National League North and are chasing promotion behind the likes of Scunthorpe, Brackley Town and Chester FC.