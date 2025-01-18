AC Milan make first attempt for Chelsea attacker Felix

AC Milan have made an attempt for Chelsea attacker Joao Felix.

Milan have turned to the Portugal international after ending interest in Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford.

The Rossonero remain eager to add to their attacking options and have turned to the more affordable Felix.

Milan want to take Felix on-loan for the remainder of the season and contact has now been made.

But Sky Italia says their initial enquiry has so far been rebuffed by the Blues.