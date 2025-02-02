DONE DEAL: Bournemouth striker Stuttle joins Farnborough
Bournemouth striker Jonny Stuttle has joined National League South outfit Farnborough.
He moves to Farnborough on-loan for the remainder of the season.
Advertisement
Advertisement
Stuttle joins Cherries teammate Finn Tonks, who is also on loan at Farnborough.
Weymouth-born Stuttle links up with Farnborough having this week been recalled from a loan spell with their National League neighbours Aldershot.
With Aldershot, Stuttle scored twice in eight games.