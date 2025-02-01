Bournemouth boss Iraola explains sending Travers to Middlesbrough

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola has explained sending Mark Travers away on-loan.

The goalkeeper has joined Middlesbrough for the remainder of the season.

Iraola told the Daily Echo: “I think everything starts because Mark wants to play, wants to be a number one goalkeeper.

“If you ask me, I don't want to lose Mark Travers because he has been very good when he has performed.

“But also we have to understand the player, understand the club also if they made a deal because for sure financially also it’s good for the club.

“Sometimes you have to see with the loans or the possibility of okay, it’s financially good because probably they will pay the salary or you can increase the value of the player or the player needs to play.

“And I think we have to understand all the positions and also we are very confident with Will Dennis.

“He will be the second keeper now and with his training every day, I think we are confident enough that if he has to play, I think we'll be comfortable with him.

“And I don't know, really (on if there is a recall option).

“I don't know if you tell me about the things in the contract and these things. I really don't know what is in the small letters of the contracts. I really don't know.”