Bournemouth midfielder Karlos Gregory has moved to National League South outfit Salisbury.

Gregory joins Salisbury on-loan to the end of the season.

He will link up with Cherries teammate Lewis Brown who is also on loan at the Raymond McEnhill Stadium.

Gregory has been a regular with Bournemouth's U21 team this season.

Salisbury are battling against relegation in the National League South this term.