Bournemouth eyeing Leicester striker Daka

Bournemouth are aiming to secure a loan deal for a new striker before the transfer deadline next week.

First-choice striker Evanilson is still about five weeks away from returning, while backup Enes Unal is out as well.

Manager Andoni Iraola is keen to add a centre forward to his squad before Monday's deadline, but the club prefers a loan deal.

Bournemouth have shown interest in Leicester forward Patson Daka, but they are keeping their options open. Evanilson underwent surgery on a broken foot earlier this month and is currently recovering, per The Mail.

The club is actively exploring their options to strengthen their attacking lineup