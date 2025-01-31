Bournemouth eyeing Leicester striker Daka

Tribal Football
Bournemouth are aiming to secure a loan deal for a new striker before the transfer deadline next week. 

First-choice striker Evanilson is still about five weeks away from returning, while backup Enes Unal is out as well. 

Manager Andoni Iraola is keen to add a centre forward to his squad before Monday's deadline, but the club prefers a loan deal. 

Bournemouth have shown interest in Leicester forward Patson Daka, but they are keeping their options open. Evanilson underwent surgery on a broken foot earlier this month and is currently recovering, per The Mail

The club is actively exploring their options to strengthen their attacking lineup

